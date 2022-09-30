Search

Annual one day-access blitz

Donegal takes part in #MakeWayDay22

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney and chief executive John G McLaughlin with councillors and staff in support of people with disabilities to raise awareness for ‘Make Way Day’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Make Way Day returns to Donegal today for another National Day of Local Action.

Make Way Day is led by the Disability Federation of Ireland as a unique collaboration across Ireland and the voluntary and local government sectors. But most of all it’s about people with disabilities.

Welcoming the return of this successful campaign, cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney said, Make Way Day focuses on the practical initiatives we can take together to remove the barriers for people with disabilities in our community.

He added: "This day of national significance highlights the importance of working together to make our public spaces more accessible for everyone."

Donegal County Council is working closely with a number of local organisations to promote awareness, including members of the MS Society, the Donegal Centre for Independent Living, the Irish Wheelchair Association, the Independent Living Movement of Ireland, and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

An Garda Síochána and the council’s traffic wardens are endorsing this campaign, enforcing a zero-tolerance approach to motorists who park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a permit.

Typical obstacles include bins, sandwich boards or cars and bicycles parked on footpaths.

"People with disabilities are the backbone of this campaign and we encourage everyone to share the experience by posting photos of obstacles to social platforms with #MakeWayDay22," a spokesperson said.

