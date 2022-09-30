New farming storytelling night ‘a huge success’

Thursday night’s ‘introductory session’ of a new storytelling project led by genealogist Jennifer McLaughlin-Doherty focusing on the history of farming in Inishowen has been hailed a huge success by organisers from Men’s Shed Carn.

Deborah Shiels, project coordinator of the new farming history project in the Men’s Shed Carn said they were pleasantly surprised over the course of this week at the extent of interest in their project from across the peninsula and wider county.

“Jennifer McLaughlin-Doherty brought the social and farming history of Inishowen to life through her extensive knowledge and use of excellent sources and materials – including a poignant and thought-provoking video on the history of the ‘Hiring Fairs’.

“Indeed, this video was recorded in the Inishowen area in the 1970s and included interviews from older members of the community who recalled often very difficult experiences of being hired out!

Genealogist Jennifer McLaughlin-Doherty, front row, third from left, with participants from the from Men’s Shed Carn at the event dealing with the history of farming in Inishowen on Thursday night

“The attendees on the night then got together into small groups at the end of the session and told personal stories of times gone by.

“Importantly, some of the participants also highlighted that they often feel lonely at home and that this project offers them a wonderful space for sharing stories and companionship.

“Indeed, the event was a huge success and a really lovely evening for all involved.

Participants discussing the history of farming in Inishowen at Thursday night's event

“People are also already looking forward to the next storytelling session on Thursday, October 13 from 7pm-9pm and we hope to see new faces there!”

For further information on the new farming ‘storytelling’ project at the Men’s Shed Carn email mens.shed.carn@gmail.com or phone Deborah Shiels at (083) 8422088.