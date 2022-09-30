State Examination Commission doesn't know when Junior Cert results will issue

Students in Donegal and around the country have been told that the State Examination Commission (SEC) does not know when the Junior Cert results will be issued.

Traditionally, students receive their results in September.

However, on Friday, the State Examination Commission informed schools: "There are a number of significant issues which have impacted the arrangements for the delivery of the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations this year which mean that the dates for results are later than they would be in a normal year."

The SEC has issued a statement saying that since details of the arrangements for this year's Junior and Leaving Cert exams were announced in February, it has been engaged in the planning and delivery of all aspects of the examination. The examinations body added that there has been an increase of more than 7,000 candidates since 2019, the last time a full set of state examinations took place.

The statement continues: "The requirement for increased numbers of examiners across all subjects especially at Junior Cycle has been especially challenging in the current year."

"As in any year, priority is given to the high stakes Leaving Certificate given the importance of these results to candidates as they progress to employment, further education and higher education.

"The date for the issue of the Leaving Certificate results of September 2 was later than normal due to a number of factors including the deferred sitting of the Leaving Certificate examinations and the commitment that the outcomes would, on aggregate, be no lower than the outcomes in 2021.

"The priority has been processing the Leaving Certificate appeals following the application deadline of September 12 last, the results of which will issue on Friday, October 7.

"In parallel with the Leaving Certificate appeals, work on the processing of Junior Cycle results has been ongoing, with marking complete in most subjects.

"Given the priority afforded to the Leaving Certificate appeals, we are not yet able to provide a date for the issue of the Junior Cycle results.

"Every effort will be made by the SEC to issue these results as soon as possible and to provide candidates, parents and schools."

The SEC is stressing that is has a responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year.