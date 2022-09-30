Search

30 Sept 2022

A touch of Hollywood on Tory Island

Ireland's most remote inhabited island gets out the red carpet and ball gowns for film screening

Stars of the new film John Martin Rodgers and James 'Tiny' Akpotor

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Locals took to the red carpet on Tory Island yesterday, (Thursday), to celebrate a cast, crew and islander premiere screening of 'Licence For Nil'.

The fictional comedy short film follows two TV Licence Inspectors who go to Tory for the first time in the island's history. The short film, shot earlier this year, was made using an entire cast of real islanders.

Director Shane Robinson and screenwriter Shannon Welby took a talented film crew to the island to embrace the wealth of creativity, humour and local actors.

James 'Tiny' Akpotor, John Martin Rodgers, Shane Robinson, Shannon Welby, Colm Joe Mac Ruairí at the Tory island screening on Thursday

Speaking of the support on Tory and having lived on the island for the last year, Shannon noted the following: "The Tory community have supported us endlessly in making this short film. They rallied around us with kindness and offers of help.

"Both in front of and behind the camera, community spirit is palpable - as well as the mighty craic on this island. Go raibh míle maith agaibh gach duine ar an oileán."

Locals enjoying the film screening at Tory Club, on Tory Island 

Production of the short film was made possible by crowdfunding and support from Donegal County Council. The team behind the film would like to extend their sincerest thanks to all those who supported it.

The short film will be entered into film festivals and available online thereafter.

