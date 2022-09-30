Search

30 Sept 2022

Remembering our finest fiddler - the late Jimmy Campbell moves from stage to screen

‘Ceoltóirí’ is to be shown as part of the fiddler’s weekend in Glenties

Remembering our finest fiddler - the late Jimmy Campbell moves from stage to screen

One of Donegal's finest ever fiddle players , the late Jimmy Campbell

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A short film entitled ‘Ceoltóirí’ is to be shown as part of the fiddler’s weekend in Glenties.

The short film captures three generations of Irish music featuring Jimmy Campbell, his son Peter as well as his grandson, Paddy Molloy.

Filmed in 2021, this production is a tribute to the late Jimmy Campbell. Jimmy, who sadly passed away in January of this year was one of Co Donegal’s most well-known and renowned Irish traditional musicians and a pioneer of the distinctive Donegal style of fiddle music.

The film was produced by three local Glenties men, Paddy Molloy (Jimmy’s Grandson) Ronan O’Donnell (Dronan Media), and James O’Malley.

In a short interview, Paddy said that he wanted to record something he could look back on.

"It all started as a small project with grandad, Peter, and I just playing some tunes with a few stories and yarns thrown in. I really wanted to capture an authentic Irish traditional musical experience.

"I also just wanted to record something to look back on and have for years to come. The idea was to create a series of short films to pitch to a network,” said Paddy.

“Unfortunately, he (Jimmy) died before we finished it so he never got to see it which is something I really regret. I think showing it during the fiddler’s weekend is a fitting tribute to a true legend”

Jimmy’s grandson Paddy Molloy, who is currently the music teacher in Errigal College, Letterkenny acquired the skills of Dronan Media and James O’Malley to help him with the project.

“The lads have been great,” he said.

“They gave up their own time and resources to get the project ready and over the line in time for the screening. I can’t thank them enough. I’m really just looking forward to it now”.

The exclusive screening will take place in The Highlands Hotel, Glenties on Saturday week, October 8 at 1.30pm as part of the fiddler’s weekend. Admission to the screening is free.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media