Remembering our finest fiddler - the late Jimmy Campbell moves from stage to screen

A short film entitled ‘Ceoltóirí’ is to be shown as part of the fiddler’s weekend in Glenties.

The short film captures three generations of Irish music featuring Jimmy Campbell, his son Peter as well as his grandson, Paddy Molloy.

Filmed in 2021, this production is a tribute to the late Jimmy Campbell. Jimmy, who sadly passed away in January of this year was one of Co Donegal’s most well-known and renowned Irish traditional musicians and a pioneer of the distinctive Donegal style of fiddle music.

The film was produced by three local Glenties men, Paddy Molloy (Jimmy’s Grandson) Ronan O’Donnell (Dronan Media), and James O’Malley.

In a short interview, Paddy said that he wanted to record something he could look back on.

"It all started as a small project with grandad, Peter, and I just playing some tunes with a few stories and yarns thrown in. I really wanted to capture an authentic Irish traditional musical experience.

"I also just wanted to record something to look back on and have for years to come. The idea was to create a series of short films to pitch to a network,” said Paddy.

“Unfortunately, he (Jimmy) died before we finished it so he never got to see it which is something I really regret. I think showing it during the fiddler’s weekend is a fitting tribute to a true legend”

Jimmy’s grandson Paddy Molloy, who is currently the music teacher in Errigal College, Letterkenny acquired the skills of Dronan Media and James O’Malley to help him with the project.

“The lads have been great,” he said.

“They gave up their own time and resources to get the project ready and over the line in time for the screening. I can’t thank them enough. I’m really just looking forward to it now”.

The exclusive screening will take place in The Highlands Hotel, Glenties on Saturday week, October 8 at 1.30pm as part of the fiddler’s weekend. Admission to the screening is free.