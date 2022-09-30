Search

30 Sept 2022

Changes will enable pensioners to buy their council home

"I know it will provide comfort to many people in Donegal" - Minister McConalogue

30 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Changes to the Tenant Purchase Scheme which will enable pensioners to buy their council home have been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.

He confirmed that the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage  Darragh O’Brien has approved the move.

Last night, (Thursday), the Department of Housing said the order and revised guidelines of the scheme were issued to all local authorities. The changes follow a Cabinet decision in December and mean that the minimum annual income for pensioners under the scheme is lowered to €12,500.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said this amendment to the Tenant Purchase Scheme is a sensible and important move and will allow pensioners to buy their home.

"I welcome this move and I know it will provide comfort to many people in Donegal who want to purchase their home from the council.”

