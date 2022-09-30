Changes will enable pensioners to buy their council home

New rule changes will be good for pensioners
Changes to the Tenant Purchase Scheme which will enable pensioners to buy their council home have been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.
He confirmed that the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has approved the move.
Last night, (Thursday), the Department of Housing said the order and revised guidelines of the scheme were issued to all local authorities. The changes follow a Cabinet decision in December and mean that the minimum annual income for pensioners under the scheme is lowered to €12,500.
Commenting, Minister McConalogue said this amendment to the Tenant Purchase Scheme is a sensible and important move and will allow pensioners to buy their home.
"I welcome this move and I know it will provide comfort to many people in Donegal who want to purchase their home from the council.”
