Donegal weekend weather: A mix of sunny spells and showers

The changing of the guard as September ends and as we are now into the first day of October shows that much of Donegal will experience a mix of sunny spells and showers today, according to the state forecaster, Met Éireann.

Some of those showers may be heavy, so brolly, and warm clothing on standby, at the very least.

It will be rather breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures are expected to range between 13C to 14C degrees, coolest in the north, with fresh and gusty southwest to west winds..

The meteorological calendar, means that the first day of autumn is September 1 and ends on November 30.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north, although it may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle there for a time. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

It will be mainly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolated showers on northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

It will stay mainly dry on Sunday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

It will be mainly cloudy on Monday with rain and drizzle developing in the west in the afternoon, staying mainly dry for much of the day in the east. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

Temperatures overnight on Monday night no lower than 11 to 14 degrees as rain moves eastwards.