01 Oct 2022

Bundoran well represented at 46th Douzelage Town Twinning Conference

L-R James Gilmartin, Brian McNulty, Shane Smyth, Joe Mc Nulty, Hannah Mc Nulty, HE Miles Geiran. 

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

01 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

Delegates from Bundoran attended the recent General Meeting of the Douzelage Town Twinning organisation which was held in the historic medieval town of Škofja Loka, Slovenia.

Bundoran has had membership of Douzelage since its establishment in 1991 and was one of the original partner towns to sign the codicil in Granville, France.

The original membership of 12 towns now numbers 28 (one town for each member country of the European Union and the UK).

The meeting in Slovenia saw the culmination of “Juniors for Seniors” – a pan European project involving 11 of the Douzelage partner towns, including Bundoran, which promoted debate on the future of Europe by addressing the topic of the union’s ageing population and the issues arising from the fact.

Over the duration of the project, local and national policies and initiatives as well as best practice examples under the topics of seniors education, transport accessibility and living conditions for seniors and youth were discussed and debated. The reports from the project are available on the Discover Bundoran website here.

At the final presentation, His Excellency Miles Geiran, Irish Ambassador to Slovenia, met with the Bundoran delegates.

The Douzelage organisation exists to promote and foster the spirit of Europe and to establish, among others, educational, economic, tourism, sporting and cultural links between member towns.

Sixteen people from six of Bundoran’s partner towns travelled to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in March this year, while four bands from partner towns will take part in the “Festival of Europe” next month in the town. 

News

