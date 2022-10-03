Carndonagh’s Halloween carnival returns after two-year hiatus

Carndonagh’s Halloween carnival is returning this year after not taking place for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Carndonagh Traders Association CLG in conjunction with the Inishowen Carnival Group is staging the Voices of the Sea Halloween carnival which will make its way through the town on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm, with a grand finale of a firework display.

The festival is one of several large events the Carndonagh Traders Association has organised in the town in recent years, including the four-day live music festival Live in the Marquee, Halloween carnivals and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Chair of the Carndonagh Traders Association Deirdre Bradley said that “after a couple of years of not having any large gatherings, to be able to hold the carnival this year is just fantastic”.

“It will be just amazing to see families and especially the children dressed up in their costumes, it will be such an incredible atmosphere around the town,” she said.

“Every year as a non-profit group we strive to put on bigger and better events for our community and surrounding areas and particularly for our visitors who come to Inishowen.”



As well as the parade this year there will be a pumpkin patch in the centre of the Diamond.

The organisers are calling on all budding and accomplished pumpkin carvers to enter their pre-carved pumpkins to the patch and help create a display in the centre of the town.

As well as prizes for the best-carved pumpkin, there will be prizes for the best-dressed family, best-dressed teenager and best-dressed child in the fancy dress competitions.

A children’s colouring competition is being held throughout October, with three designs for young artists to choose from. The colouring sheets can be collected from the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Office, Doherty’s Newsagents and Deirdre’s@The Diamond. All of the entries will be on display in the tourist office.

All entries must be returned to the Visit Carndonagh tourist office by 5pm on Friday, October 28.