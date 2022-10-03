Search

03 Oct 2022

Carndonagh’s Halloween carnival returns after two-year hiatus

The carnival is one of several large events the Carndonagh Traders Association has organised in the town in recent years

Carndonagh’s Halloween carnival returns after two-year hiatus

The Voices of the Sea Halloween carnival will make its way through Carndonagh on Sunday, October 30

Reporter:

Declan Magee

03 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Carndonagh’s Halloween carnival is returning this year after not taking place for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Carndonagh Traders Association CLG in conjunction with the Inishowen Carnival Group is staging the Voices of the Sea Halloween carnival which will make its way through the town on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm, with a grand finale of a firework display.
The festival is one of several large events the Carndonagh Traders Association has organised in the town in recent years, including the four-day live music festival Live in the Marquee, Halloween carnivals and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Chair of the Carndonagh Traders Association Deirdre Bradley said that “after a couple of years of not having any large gatherings, to be able to hold the carnival this year is just fantastic”.
“It will be just amazing to see families and especially the children dressed up in their costumes, it will be such an incredible atmosphere around the town,” she said.
“Every year as a non-profit group we strive to put on bigger and better events for our community and surrounding areas and particularly for our visitors who come to Inishowen.”

Affected landowners in Greenway projects will be contacted shortly

5km Muff to Quigley’s Point and the 7.5km Lifford to Castlefin Greenways are ready for the next stage


As well as the parade this year there will be a pumpkin patch in the centre of the Diamond.
The organisers are calling on all budding and accomplished pumpkin carvers to enter their pre-carved pumpkins to the patch and help create a display in the centre of the town.
As well as prizes for the best-carved pumpkin, there will be prizes for the best-dressed family, best-dressed teenager and best-dressed child in the fancy dress competitions.
A children’s colouring competition is being held throughout October, with three designs for young artists to choose from. The colouring sheets can be collected from the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Office, Doherty’s Newsagents and Deirdre’s@The Diamond. All of the entries will be on display in the tourist office.
All entries must be returned to the Visit Carndonagh tourist office by 5pm on Friday, October 28.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media