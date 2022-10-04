Busy North-West Donegal road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Roadworks will close the R257 on Wednesday and Thursday
Road users in North-West Donegal are asked to allow extra time for their journeys this week if they are travelling near Gortahork.
Essential road reconstruction works on the R257 road in the townland of Glasserchoo, at the Curransport Crossroads, will begin tomorrow Wednesday, October 5, and continue on Thursday, October 6 between 8am and 5pm.
The designated diversion route will be via the Derryconner and Glen/Corveen Roads
A spokesman for Donegal County Council has said it apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause.
