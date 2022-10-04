N15 Bundoran bypass €1.5m upgrade nearing completion

Works are said to be nearly complete on the Bundoran part of the newly refurbished N15 Bundoran Ballyshannon bypass, bar some snag list items.

The current works cost was in excess of €1.5 million and also involved refurbishment and renewal of all roadside storm water drainage systems and other associated works.

Donegal County Council employed Whitemountain Quarries Ltd. to remove the existing worn road surface over the 4.4km long N15 Bundoran section before replacing it with a new surface, and renewing the bypass to its original high-quality state, a spokesperson for the council said.

Donegal County Council, say that in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), they continually monitor the condition of our National Road Network in Donegal, to identify and prioritise this type of major road maintenance intervention.

A council spokesperson said: “The road surface on the N15 Ballyshannon Bypass continues to perform satisfactorily at present, but it is likely to require a similar type of surface course replacement in the coming years, as it progresses towards the end of its serviceable life.”

Meanwhile Bundoran based Cllr Michael McMahon said he was pleased with the ongoing works that were taking place and hoped that when completed it would be one of the better stretches of road in the county.

“There are still a few items that need to be addressed in terms of a snag list, which I hope will be completed in the near future,” he added.

He said he hoped the improvements might address some sound issues from the high volumes of traffic that use the stretch of road on a daily basis.

He said the highest volumes of traffic on the road are in the mornings before work and also in the evenings after work.

The road works have been taking place between the N15 Tullaghan Roundabout and the N15 Drumacrin Roundabout.

A temporary reduction in the speed limit from 100 kph to 60 kph was also enforced and there had been some traffic congestion at peak driving times.