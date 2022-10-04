Gardaí to hold number of property marking events

A garda sergeant operating the property marking machine
Gardaí will be operating the property marking machine at Meenacross Hall, Dungloe this coming Friday, October 7 between 6pm and 9pm.
Carndonagh Gardaí will be marking the property at Inishowen Co-Op (Carndonagh branch) on Saturday October 22 between 9am and 3pm.
The machine can be used on a number of surfaces including metal, carbon fibre, wood, and plastic. It uses a pattern of dots to mark property making it highly distinguishable and easy to return in the case of theft, rendering it unattractive to thieves.
Please ensure that you have your correct eircode with you.
