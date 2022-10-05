Late Joe Guilfoyle, Ballyshannon native 'a proud Donegal man all his life'

Late Joe Guilfoyle from Waterford was a native of Ballyshannon
There was widespread sadness in his native Ballyshannon following the recent death of Joe (Joseph) Guilfoyle (79), Luke Wadding Street, Waterford and formerly of College Street, Ballyshannon.
Deceased was a lifelong member and President of the Holy Family Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, in Waterford.
All his time and energy in helping others was his primary focus during his 53 years of service, with his family “at the centre of his life”.
At his Funeral Mass, Fr Gerard Langford P.P. said that no words could express the feeling of loss and sadness on such a day.
“Joe’s passing will leave an emptiness and sorrow in your hearts, but we are grateful today, for his good and fruitful life of 79 well lived years,” he said.
“We can only feel a sense of thankfulness for him and the goodness that he brought into this world. We bring to mind the kind and generous man, who lived a rewarding and dedicated life, always there for his family and loved ones.
“As you know, Joe came originally from Ballyshannon in the lovely county of Donegal. And he remained a proud Donegal man all his life, often returning back to his native county, for visits and holidays.”
The late Joe Guilfoyle (left) was a regular visitor to his native town of Ballyshannon where he was a great supporter of keeping the game of handball alive through his yearly sponsorship of trophies at the local Mall ball alley. Here is seen presenting another batch of crystal trophies to Denis McGuinness, Ballyshannon Handball Club and chief organiser of the handball competitions
Joe’s parents, Martin and Teresa had also passed on the Christian attributes of love, kindness, decency and integrity to their children, “and Joe lived by those traditional values all his life.”
“In his working life, Joe put his hand to different jobs, he spent some time in England and after returning home, he was an electrician and also sales rep and it was always going to take something or somebody very special to take him from his beloved Donegal and move far away to Waterford,” Fr Langford said.
He met his beloved wife Leesha Dunphy in Bundoran and they later settled in Waterford.
He integrated naturally with his neighbours and friends, later dedicating 53 years as volunteer and President of the St Vincent dePaul Conference at the Holy Family Church in Waterford, helping thousands of families over the years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.