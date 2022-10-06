Search

06 Oct 2022

Aphasia Conversation Group to launch next Monday in Letterkenny

Stroke is a common cause of aphasia and is an acquired language impairment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

An Aphasia Conversation Group will launch in Donegal on Monday next, October 10.  

Aphasia (pronounced “ah-fay-zee-ah”) is an acquired language impairment. It is caused by damage to the parts of the brain associated with language.

Stroke is a common cause of aphasia. Aphasia can also be caused by brain injury, tumours and infections. Up to 10,000 people every year are diagnosed with stroke in Ireland and aphasia affects approximately 1 in 3 stroke survivors.

This means that aphasia is more common than you think, affecting more people than Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease combined.
 
Aphasia can affect speaking, understanding, reading, writing and understanding numbers. When someone is living with aphasia, everyday activities can be difficult, such as having a conversation, watching TV and getting out and about.

Aphasia can have a huge impact on personal relationships and friendships as well as the ability to work and to take part in hobbies.

It can be very isolating: around two-thirds of people with aphasia experience anxiety and/or depression at some point.

In Donegal, adult Enhanced Community Care posts have been approved for Speech and Language Therapy. One of the goals of these new posts is to improve quality of life for adults living with aphasia. An Aphasia Conversation Group is being launched to coincide with Social Inclusion Week 2022.

Larry Masterson (Different Strokes for Different Folks and Yellow Wood Arts), an advocate who is a stroke survivor living with aphasia, and Dr. Louise Sterritt, Senior Speech and Language Therapist, are collaborating on this conversation group project.
 
Louise and Larry look forward to welcoming as many people with aphasia as possible to this launch event. 

Larry Masterson said: "This group is open to all who are experiencing communication difficulties after stroke, from speech to language difficulties." 

Dr. Louise Sterritt added:

"It will be an opportunity to meet each other and arrange both face-to-face and virtual/online group meetings."
 
Aphasia Conversation Groups will not replace traditional speech therapy, but instead aim to reach a level that one-to-one sessions cannot, with a focus on supporting social inclusion and participation in a wider society.

There will be Speech and Language Therapists and Student Speech and Language Therapists at every Aphasia Conversation Group, facilitating conversation and supporting participation through communication.
 
As well as more information about the group at the launch, there will also be information on one-to-one Speech Therapy for people with aphasia and other post-stroke communication difficulties, such as dysarthria and apraxia of speech.  

Mary Clyde, Public Participation Network Resource Worker, commented that “Donegal County Council are delighted to sponsor this inaugural meeting during Social Inclusion Week 2022”. 
 
The launch takes place on Monday next, October 10, 2022 at 11am in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny. Larry invites everyone to join the “'lived experience of stroke' #Stroke Thriver” Facebook group and follow the Twitter handle @ThrivePlayer.

Please contact Louise on 087 1047333 or Mary at mary.clyde@donegalcoco.ie if you require more information or to confirm your attendance.

