Two men ordered to pay more than €1,000 each for having illegal salmon net

Two men have been fined and ordered to pay prosecution costs after being found with an illegal fishing net on a closed river.

Paul Rowan, Ardara Road, Aghayeevogue, Killybegs and Liam O’Riordan, Roshine Road, Killybegs, appeared before Donegal District Court on Wednesday.

The co-defendants pleaded guilty to being in possession, in the vicinity of the Oily River at Cashelreagh Glebe, Killybegs, of a net capable of being used to catch fish. The offence took place on September 11, 2021.

Inspector for Inland Fisheries Ireland, Oliver Conlon gave evidence that he and two other officers were on duty in the area, having received reports of illegal fishing activity on the Oily River.

“I observed two persons entering the river and carrying a large green bag,” he said. “They proceeded to hide the bag.”

When approached by officers, Paul Rowan initially said they were just out for a walk.

“We asked why he was wet from the waist down,” said Mr Conlon.

The men then became cooperative and the net was inspected.

“Both agreed that they were netting in the river,” said the fisheries inspector.

He added that it was concerning that the 70m x 8m net had a small gauge capable of trapping smaller fish as well as adult ones.

Mr Conlon explained to the court that the fact that the net was empty showed just how few fish were left in the river.

Defence solicitor Rory O’Brien said that neither man had previous convictions and had been fully cooperative.

Solicitor acting for Inland Fisheries Ireland, Kevin McElhiney told the court that there was a submission for prosecution costs for €842.27 in respect of O’Riordan. The costs in respect of Rowan’s persecution were €1,021.27.

Judge Sandra Murphy took into account that the net in question had a wider damaging conservation impact as well as being used for poaching.

She ordered O’Riordan and Rowan to pay full prosecutions of €842.27 and €1,021,27 respectively. However she said that on account of the high costs, she would keep the fine low. Both men were convicted and fined €250 each.