Sigrid to play intimate gig in Bundoran pub as part of Cozy Ireland Tour

International pop sensation Sigrid has announced that she will play an intimate concert in the Chasin' Bull pub in Bundoran as part of her Cozy Ireland tour.

The Norwegian singer songwriter had been scheduled to play at Sea Sessions in 2020, an event which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

She vowed to honour her commitment to play in the seaside town, and true to her word, she is coming to Bundoran as part of her intimate venue tour of Ireland.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster at a cost €39.95 each, with a maximum allocation of four per purchase. This will be an over 18s only event, with ID required.

A multi-talented singer, musician and songwriter, Sigrid has put her own stamp on the Scandi synch-pop sound, with an edge that is sometimes melancholic, and often triumphant in the face of adversity. It certainly resonates with her millions of fans around the world, making Sigrid a regular part of the line-up of top festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Latitude, and leading to her winning the BBC Music Sound of 2018.

She has released two studio albums, Sucker Punch in 2019, and How To Let Go in May of this year. Sigrid has also released a number of EPs. Her hit singles include Don't Kill My Vibe, High Five, Mine Right Now, Strangers and Home To You.

Sigrid's performance in the Church of St James at the Other Voices Festival in Dingle in November 2021 was very well received, and it gives fans a taste of what to expect from her upcoming Irish intimate venue tour.