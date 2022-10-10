Proposed community exhibition on wind farm proposal is cancelled

Two public events exhibitions due to take place on the proposal for Cloghercor Wind Farm have been cancelled.
The events had been planned to take place in Lettermacaward on Monday, October 10 and in Doochary on Wednesday, October 12 with a view to displaying the proposals to the public.
A spokesperson said: "The Cloghercor Wind Farm project team have regrettably taken the decision to postpone the community engagement event to a later date out of respect to those affected by the Creeslough tragedy.
"The team send their deepest sympathies to those affected and hope the local community can understand the reasons for postponing the event.
"We will be in touch to confirm future dates for the event shortly; in the meantime the revised proposal for Cloghercor Wind Farm will be uploaded in the virtual exhibition room at the end of the week"
The proposal can be accessed at www.cloghercorwindfarm.com as can further information about the project.
