‘Our hearts are heavy but our spirits are strong’ - Fr John Joe Duffy

Fr John Joe Duffy says togetherness will guide the people of Creeslough their darkest hours.

At the first funeral of the ten victims of the tragedy, Fr Duffy spoke of the ‘pain and hardship’ that befell a small pocket in north Donegal on Friday.

Addressing the congregation at the funeral of 24-year-old fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, Fr Duffy told how the sense of community was stronger than ever in the area.

“That pain has been felt in our parish and neighbouring parishes,” he said.

“I wish I could explain that more fully in a way that words could explain it. Words couldn’t give it sense. I am a part of you and a part of this community and it is together that we will make that journey.

“We will support each other as so many people have been doing. Our hearts are heavy but our spirits are strong.”

The Gallagher family, Fr Duffy said, were ‘so very proud of the community and so very proud to live in it’.

“That sums up the type of community that we are,” he said.

“We are heartened this morning in our sadness of that suppor,t that rallying of support from the very first moment.

“That came from right across Ireland and there have been many messages of support.”