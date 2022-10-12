Mulroy College to say final farewell to 'beautiful student' and his 'devoted mother'

Mulroy College in Milford is preparing for the heartbreaking joint funeral of a student and his mother who were killed in the Creeslough explosion.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those to lose their lives in the blast on Friday.

They will be laid to rest this afternoon in Doe Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

James was a student at Mulroy College with the college also in mourning at the death of student Leona Harper and Martina Martin, the mother of students at the school.

“Today we say a final farewell to our beautiful student James Monaghan and his devoted mother Catherine O’ Donnell,” a statement from Mulroy College said.

“As a school community we are heartbroken and will remember James in a very special way. As he skipped our corridors every day, James brought great joy, happiness and fun to our lives.

“He lived life with great excitement, great openness and wore his heart on his sleeve. James could express himself through his eyes and his smile and when we think of him, we embrace that smile and share the most cherished memories of a young life taken all too quickly.

“Catherine’s kindness and generosity of heart shone through every day in her son. She will be remembered by us for her love of family, her kindness to others and her devotion as a mother, partner, sister and friend.

“James and his devoted mother, Catherine, will be missed by us all in Mulroy College each and every day.”

Others students from the Milford school were injured in the explosion that has sent ripples of shock sweeping through its heartbroken corridors.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service and Donegal ETB have offered advice and guidance to the school community.

Ms Fiona Temple, the Mulroy College Principal said: “We as a school community are devastated on hearing of the tragedy and the fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents.”