Man in his 40s dies after Carrigart collision

A man is his 40s has died following a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Carrigart, this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, which occurred just before 8am.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.
The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.
The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardai say.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.