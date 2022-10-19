Musician ordered to remove Inch glamping pods built without planning permission

Donegal County Council has issued an enforcement order over unauthorised development at an Inishowen glamping business owned by Derry musician Keith Harkin and his wife.

The council has confirmed that it has issued an enforcement notice over Glack House on Inch and that an active case is ongoing.

The local authority issued an enforcement notice earlier this month stating that the two glamping pods, two hot tubs, a decking area, car parking, a recording studio, “a bar kitchen” and a toilet and shower block have been developed without planning permission.

The change of use of the lands to a campsite has also been carried out without planning.

The council has ordered the removal of the glamping pods and all ancillary services. The owners have also been ordered to return outhouses at the site to domestic use only and to remove public facilities including the bar and recording studio.

The local authority confirmed that an enforcement notice has been issued adding that “it would not be appropriate to go into further detail at this time as there is an active and ongoing case”.

The Facebook page for Glack House states that Mr Harkin and his wife Kelsey bought the house in 2015.

The couple told the Inish Times in a statement that they had been unaware that permission was required for the pods on the property.

They said that as soon as it was brought to their attention they “took all the necessary actions” in conjunction with a local architect and the council.

“We hope to have full compliance with all aspects required of us by the local authority through the retention application process,” they said. “We’ve found Glack House has not only brought tourists from far and wide but also locals to explore their own backyard using the island as a staycation and experience the glory that is Donegal.

“We take so much pride in Glack House and love to share it with the community while bringing tourism and jobs to this wonderful part of the world.”