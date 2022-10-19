Abbott Donegal staff go Up the Hill for Jack & Jill Foundation

A great accomplishment for all the Abbott staff who went UP THE HILL for Jack & Jill Foundation
Staff from Abbott global healthcare company based in Donegal recently did their bit to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Foundation.
The team recently took part in the Up the Hill for Jack and Jill fundraising challenge which is being supported by Abbott.
Our picture shows them on top of The Bluestack Windmills.
The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation this year celebrates 25 years of providing specialist in-home nursing care and respite support for children with life-limiting conditions in communities across Ireland.
For more information on how you can take part in Up the Hill throughout the month of October and support the seven families in Donegal currently being cared for by Jack and Jill, visit www.JackandJill.ie
