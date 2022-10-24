Derry speedster clocked at 136km/h on busy Donegal road

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court
A man has been fined after being caught travelling at 136km/h on a busy Donegal road.
Garda Marcus Dowd was conducting a speed check on July 29, 2021 at Dromore, Letterkenny, on the N13 dual carriageway.
Garda Dowd detected a vehicle driving at a speed of 136km/h. The road in question is governed by a speed limit of 100km/h.
The driver of the vehicle identified himself as Trevor Noel McClelland.
The 20-year-old of Cornshell Fields, Derry produced a Northern Ireland driving licence.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was unpaid.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham found the facts proven and convicted McClelland. The accused, who was not in court, was fined €200 and given four months to pay.
