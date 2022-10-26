Ballybofey's Chestnut Road close due to traffic collision

Ballybofey's Chestnut Road. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
Chestnut Road in Ballybofey is currently closed do to a road traffic collision.
"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Chestnut Road in Ballybofey, this evening," a Garda spokesperson told DonegalLive "The two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7:40pm this evening. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place."
It is understood there are no life threatening injuries.
