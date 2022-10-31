Man pleads guilty to eight sexual assault charges of kissing woman

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court
A man appeared in a Donegal court to plead guilty to eight counts of sexual assault - by kissing a woman.
The eight incidents took place in the man’s van on dates in 2014 and 2015 in County Donegal.
The man, cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court, where he spoke only to plead guilty.
The court was told that the man sexually assaulted the woman by ‘kissing her’.
The defendant in the case has no previous convictions, the court heard.
Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case to allow for a report from a doctor.
