Huge sadness in Donegal Town at death of much-loved Peter Kane

There is much sadness in the wider Donegal Town area at news of the death of one of the community’s best-known and highly regarded citizens, Peter Kane.

Mr Kane, of Drumlonagher, Donegal Town died peacefully in Donegal Hospice on Monday.

He will be greatly missed by his beloved family and many friends, especially wife Maureen, children Lorraine, Aisling, Siobhan, Peter, Máirín Ann and Tracey, his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

In recent years, Peter worked as caretaker at Donegal Town Courthouse, a position from which he retired in February of this year. Prior to that, he worked for Donegal County Council.

He is perhaps best known for his many years as a swimming instructor, with generations of people in south Donegal having gained confidence in the water under his gentle and encouraging guidance.

Peter was a long-serving member of the civil defence, and also enjoyed using his metal detector on the beach. Indeed, in his quiet and humble way, Peter reunited many a lost wedding ring with its owner.

Regardless of how people knew Peter, he will be remembered for his friendly demeanour, for always having time for a chat, for his thoughtful nature and for his evident love of his family.

At the occasion of his retirement from the court service in February, Judge Sandra Murphy recalled the warmth of his personality and his kind nature, adding: “When you arrive in Donegal Courthouse you are greeted with a smile, kind words and a cup of tea.

“A special secret is, there were always beautiful treats in the judge’s room. All the judges looked forward to coming to Donegal court for this reason.”

Solicitor Diarmaid Barry spoke about growing up in Mountcharles with Peter, and he praised him for always managing to have the courthouse warm, welcoming and clean, despite the age of the building.

Inspector David Durkin spoke of Peter’s obliging nature, saying he was ‘a true gentleman’ and ‘a long standing pillar and presence in the court.’

The inspector also recalled often meeting Peter in the Central Hotel Leisure Centre.

“He would have been in the pool keeping himself active,” he said.

A tribute by court clerk Connell Melley was particularly moving, and no doubt Peter’s former colleagues will be greatly mourning his sad passing.

Mr Melley said: “No task was ever too much trouble for him. You’d mention to Peter something like, ‘that shelf will soon be collapsing.’

“Peter mightn’t say much at the time but a morning or two later you’d arrive to discover the shelf repaired, good as new, thanks to one of his overnight visits.”

Mr Melley said colleagues always enjoyed visits from Peter, who would be up to date on local news.

“Peter had just so many interesting stories to tell, and as a solicitor said to me recently, he is an absolute treasure trove of knowledge,” he continued.

“We all have our own memories of Peter’s generosity. For the community, it may be all the time he gave over many years to the Civil Defence.

“For a lady who had lost her wedding ring on the beach, it was all the time he spent searching for it with his metal detector until it was located.

“For us here, it may have been the store of chocolate biscuits in the Judge’s press, a cup of tea after court for the media, a scratch card dropped on a desk, or in my case an endless supply of back issues of Ireland’s Own.”

Funeral Arrangements

Peter’s remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday morning at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Donegal Hospice or Bundoran Lifeboats (RNLI) c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.