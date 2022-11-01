Garda appeal for witnesses following collision in Ballybofey

Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at Chestnut Road, Ballybofey on Wednesday, October 6, shortly before 7.30pm.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment. None of the injuries sustained are believed to be life threatening.
Garda are appealing to any witnesses to the collision to make contact with them. Gardaí are appealing to anyone anybody captured footage of the collision on their dash cam footage, we ask them to make the footage available to Gardaí. You can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.