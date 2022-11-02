Turf burning fears raised as council moves to assure public not to worry

Controversial new regulations regarding burning turf and smokey coal were aired at Tuesday's meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Matthew Byrne of the district's environment section told councillors he wanted to highlight the issue as they had been getting many queries regarding the decision by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, to sign the new solid fuel regulations, which commenced on October 31.

He pointed out that the primary focus of these regulations is on improving air quality and improving people’s health chances and outcomes, by restricting the retail, online and commercial sale of smoky fuels, including smoky coal, turf, and wet wood. These fuels are proven to be a major contributor to air pollution in Ireland.

"If anyone in Donegal wants to buy coal it should only be what was previously called low smoke coal that is now called approved coal so really the old type smokey coal will no longer be available in the county.

"Regulations also apply to the sale of timber and to the purchase of turf. There are a lot of queries and a lot of changes. There is a good bit of information up on Gov.ie/clean air and we also have information up on our own [council] website.

"The main reason the legislation is in is to improve air quality and try to improve health. There are still problems with poor air quality in parts of the county," he said.

Cllr Albert Doherty the council to put the people of Donegal at their ease and assure everyone affected that they should keep themselves warm and use their turf fires as they are not the culprits that are affecting the environment in a most significant way.

Mr Byrne pointed out that the new regulations did not affect the actual burning of the turf in any way.

"It's more the sale of it. People will no longer be able to go into a shop and buy their bags of turf. There is nothing in the regulations preventing householders from cutting turf as they are already doing or preventing them from burning turf. Anyone who is worried about it can contact us directly in the council and we will talk people through and allay their fears.

"The most important thing regardless of the regulations is for people to keep warm this winter. There are supports out there through the different schemes and financial support for people. We are here to try to help. The regulations are there to try and improve air quality but we would ask people not to be worried," he said.