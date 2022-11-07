Book of evidence to be served on man charged with murder

A book of evidence will be served later this month on a man charged with murdering his mother in Donegal.

Guenter Lohse has been charged with murdering Ruth Lohse at Coolvoy, Doochary, on April 12, 2022.

Ms Lohse, who was aged in her 80s, died in a house fire. Lohse was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since.

Lohse, a 61-year-old German national, appeared via video link from Castlerea Prison to Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

During the short hearing, Garda Sergeant Jim Collins, through an interpreter, told Lohse said the State was seeking a further three weeks for the service of the book.

In October, Lohse, who is represented by solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry, was charged with murder.

Lohse is also charged that he did caused criminal damage to the value of €25,000 to a house belonging to Martin Caulfield.

In September, the court heard that Lohse was deemed fit to stand trial following an assessment by a clinical psychologist.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment with Lohse to go before the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the matter until November 28, 2022 for the service of a book of evidence. Lohse will be produced to Letterkenny District Court for the purpose of service.