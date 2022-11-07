Magnificent array of musical talent appearing in Bundoran this Saturday

A diverse range of exceptionally talented musicians from right across the North West will share the stage in an intimate and unique concert to take place in Bundoran’s Community Centre this Saturday night, November 12.

The concert, hosted by Modal Citizen Records and supported by the Government of Ireland’s night time economy scheme, will feature a soothing mix of Irish trad, jazz and music with a host of local performers including Mike Nielsen (Jazz), Richard Nelson (Jazz), Ronan Gallagher (Singer/Songwriter) and Meitheal (Trad) with special guests female jazz trio “Bonita”.

The highly anticipated 'Modal Citizens' concert comes as live music gigs are getting back into full swing with audiences getting out and about to experience more and more cultural events.

Event organiser musician Marc Geagan told donegallive.ie:



"We are looking forward to another great night of music at Bundoran Community Centre. The Rougey Suite provides just the right atmosphere and intimacy for a gig such as this.

"There’s a huge amount of talent in the area and to have all of these great musicians on stage for one night will no doubt delight the audience.

"Tickets will sell fast and are available now. We would also like to thank the Department of Culture and the Irish Government for making the concert possible through the night time economy scheme award.”

The concert takes place at the Rougey Suite at Bundoran Community Centre at 8pm on Saturday November 12.

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and cost €15 (plus tax) and also at the community centre and on the door on the night or by clicking here.

A little about the artists:

Mike Nielsen (pictured above)

Equally innovative on acoustic and electric guitars, Michael has gained a reputation as one of the leading guitarists in European jazz. He has performed with international artists including; Kenny Wheeler, Larry Coryell, Kenny Werner, Jason Moran, Simon Nabatov, Eric Revis, Michael Moore, Joe Lovano and Dave Liebman with whom he toured Europe in 2001 and New Zealand/Australia in 2004.

Richard Nelson

Richard’s credits include Van Morrison and Paul Brady, but his discography is even more impressive. When asked how many albums he has played on, he smirked "I gave up counting after it got past 1,200."

If you have heard any pedal steel guitar swells on any Irish country tracks over the past 30 years, chances are it was Richard Nelson’s skilfully crafted lines that permeated the generic sound of that genre.

Ronan Gallagher

Having not lifted a guitar in his life until he was in his mid-fifties, the man from Mohill, Ronan Gallagher, certainly took to it like a duck to water! Six months after buying his first guitar, he had written over 10 songs. After many gigs locally, he spread his wings to north Leitrim and Donegal where he joined forces with local musicians in the area. His debut album ‘Always Broke Never Broken’ was released on Modal Citizen Records in 2019 and contains ten of those first songs. In 2021, Ronan finished recording his second album 'Time Waits for No One', which was launched in May of that year.

Meitheal (pictured above)

From the Irish word for ‘working collaboratively.’ Meitheal is Modal Citizen Records’ in-house trad project band. The band can range from a duo to an entire 12-piece depending on the circumstances.

It features some of the finest performers of traditional music from South Donegal, North Leitrim, and West Fermanagh. Regular members include Seanan Brennan (multi-instrumentalist with Kila), Fiona Fitzpatrick (The Messages), Ulster Fleadh-winner Farrah Bogle on fiddle and vocals and Marc Geagan (Ronan Gallagher Band) on guitar and dobro and Eoghan Maguire on banjo.