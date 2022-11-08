Search

08 Nov 2022

Fire fighting equipment on Tory Island deemed 'shameful'

Tory Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

08 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicmedia.com

An increasing population on Tory Island has ignited further calls for adequate fire services on Tory Island. The manager of Comharchumann Thoraí, Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill, said islanders are very unhappy with the lack of fire services on the island warning that it is a matter of time before something happens. 

The matter was raised at an island meeting this morning in the Dungloe Public Services Centre. 

Speaking in Irish, Uí Chearbhaill said: "What we have is shameful. It is a matter of time before something will happen on the island. The training has been completed. We have nothing to pull the equipment - this is the most important thing for us. The equipment is terrible." 

The need to have a fire engine on Tory Island has often been raised at Glenties Municipal District meetings. 

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh agreed saying that there must be a second-hand fire engine somewhere in the country that could be put onto the island adding that it couldn't cost that much.  

He said: "I am sick and tired talking about this for years. The training has already been given. We need something even if it is second hand. There is no huge money needed here," he said. 

The meeting was informed that the matter will be raised with the relevant official. 

