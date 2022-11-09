Search

09 Nov 2022

Civic reception mooted for Letterkenny Gaels

"It's a great achievement for the club to win a junior championship"

Civic reception mooted for Letterkenny Gaels

The successful Letterkenny Gaels Junior Championship winning squad

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

09 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A civic reception has been mooted for the successful Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club following their recent success in winning the Donegal County Junior Football Championship.

The proposal came from Cllr Michael McBride at Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

He said their success was particularly noteworthy in that it was their first championship title.

"It's a great achievement for the club to win a junior championship. I can remember winning one with Termon and it breaks the ice and you start looking at Intermediate. It's also great that they got a great result in the Ulster club championship last Sunday too. They were well behind but put in a great performance to come back and win the game. I wish them well for the rest of that championship," said.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh who seconded the motion also praised their efforts.

Mayor Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly said he was happy to try and facilitate such a reception.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media