Councillors told that road marking contractors are in short supply

Problems securing the services of road marking contractors were holding up renewal works after fresh layers of tar had been put on some roads.

The revelation came at Tuesday's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District when Cllr Donal Coyle asked Donegal County Council to replace line markings on roads that have been tarred and that the Yellow Box at the entrance to a private dwelling beside Lurgybrack School be replaced immediately.

He said a lot of roads had been newly tarred over the past year or so but unfortunately the lines had all been tarred over and none had been replaced.

"The particular yellow box that I am referring to at Lurgybrack School is at the entrance where cars drop off and collect children. The yellow lines are totally obliterated because of wear and tear. There is also an entrance to a private dwelling there where a business is being run and access, especially at busy times is often closed off. The work was to be done before the school opened in September but it has still not been done," he said.

He also raised concerns about a stop sign near the old foundry on Knockbrack Road that came onto Convoy Road. He said he felt it was too near the end of the road and could be dangerous especially now the white line that was there is also gone.

Cllr Michael McBride seconded the motion.

David McIlwaine, senior executive engineer/area manager, roads and transportation revealed the council had problems getting a road marking contractor on site but they intended to try to get the work done within the next few weeks.

The same issue arose when Cllr Coyle asked the council to install a disabled parking bay at the council-owned car park on Port Road beside The Grill.

He said this car park had 24 spaces but none for the disabled.

"I know one elderly lady in a wheelchair who lives on Port Road but it's too dangerous for her to get out of the car. An ideal parking space would be ideal for her in particular. Apart from that, there should be at least one such space provided. I can't understand why one was never provided," he said.

This motion was seconded by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Mr McIlwaine said the situation was similar to the problem at Lurgybrack and the non-availability of a road marking contractor.

In the official response, Cllr Coyle was also told in both cases that these works have been added to programme for road markings and that the roads team is in contact with the road markings contractor to get these works completed as soon as possible.