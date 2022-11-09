Search

09 Nov 2022

A spacious and stylish Ramelton home with beautiful views for sale

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

09 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

A stylish four-bedroom detached house has come onto the market in the Ramelton area.
The dormer bungalow which is located in the townland of Ardrumman is for sale by private treaty and comes onto the market priced at €295,000.
The open-plan living accommodation could make this the ideal family home. The property has been beautifully maintained and styled by the current owners.
One of the most attractive features of this home is a spacious decking area to the back of the home which could be ideal for barbecues, dining and socialising.
The new owners of this property can enjoy beautiful views over the surrounding countryside and Lough Swilly.
The house is surrounded by mature gardens.
The home is nicely decorated with the entrance hall furnished with French oak. The kitchen also has a French oak flooring and in this area double doors lead you out to the decking area. The well-furnished kitchen comes complete with a stove with a back burner. The house has oil fired central heating.
A successful mica test has been carried out with favourable results in order to satisfy the concerns of purchasers and the full report will be supplied to the purchasers nominated engineer.

The house is spacious and light spills in from many windows. For full and proper guidance and advice please contact Henry McCahy of DNG Boyce Gallagher, Port Road Letterkenny on 074 91 68608.

