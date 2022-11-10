Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 10

The following deaths have occurred:

- Teresa McGill, Carrick and Tyrone

- Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

- Edward Ferry, Gweedore

- Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

- Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

- Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

- Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

- Johnny Shek, Hong Kong and Letterkenny

- Sally Baylon, Co Louth and Buncrana

Teresa Mc Gill, Carrick and Tyrone



The peaceful death has occurred on October 14 of Teresa McGill, Cookstown, Co Tyrone and formerly of Straleel, Carrick. Sadly missed by her loving partner Michael, her brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Martina, her sisters-in-law, brothers in law, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her loving parents Con and Mary and her brothers Sean and Conal.

Interment of ashes will take place after 12.00pm Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick on Saturday, November 12.

Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her residence of Winnie Doherty, St Bridget’s, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband Charley.

Much loved mother of Louise, Gabriel, Janet, Bernie, Roisin and Stephen.

There will be no wake. House is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Edward Ferry, Gweedore



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Edward Ferry, Dunlewey, Gweedore.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary Ferry, brothers; Seamus & Charlie and sister-in-law Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen O' Mahoney (Dunlewey) and Rosemary Pellone (New York), nieces and nephews Sean, Marie, Kay, Eammon, Kieran, Sean, Carmella and Neil and extended family and friends.

His remains are repose at his home. Rosary nightly at 8pm. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (née Kyle), Portsalon and Fahan.



She passed way peacefully at the home of her daughter Doreen Wilson, Church Bray, Fahan. Predeceased by her husband David. Sadly missed by her sister Chrissie McCauley (Letterkenny), her children Gordon (Carren), Francis (Carrigart), Margaret Dill (Gortcally), Tony (Croaghross, Portsalon) and Doreen Wilson (Fahan). Deeply regretted by her seventeen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her extended family, neighbours and all her many friends.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her son Tony, Croaghross, Portsalon, Fanad.

Removal leaving from there at 1.30 pm on Friday, November 11 arriving at Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill for 2pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be available to view on the McAteer Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brigid (Brid) McCormack (née McDaid), 3 The Pines, Churchill, Donegal, F92 DX54.

She passed away peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by husband Patrick Columba McCormack (April 24, 2003), parents Charles McDaid (February 1, 1985), Margaret McDaid (May 12, 2008), and brother Charles (October 13, 2021).

Devoted mother to children Jane and partner Tom (Downings), Joseph and daughter-in-law Noreen (New York), Rose (Kilmacrennan), John and daughter-in-law Beryl (Churchill), James and daughter-in-law Melissa (Glendowan), Paul and daughter in law Erin (Churchill), Maria and partner Frankie (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted by siblings John (Dromore), Anna (Glasgow), Jane (Kilmacrennan) & Margaret (Falcarragh). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews and extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Brigid remains will repose at her late residence today Wednesday, November 9 from 4pm. Funeral from there on Friday morning for requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill. Family time from 10pm to 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to the palliative care department, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Ulster Hospital, Belfast of Ronan Kelly, Crossgar, Co. Down, and formerly Meenavoy and the Glebe, Stranorlar.

Much loved son of Jack and Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, partner Paula, and her daughter Aoibheann Carville, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, November 11 at 10.30am for requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini née Clay 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.



Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.



Susan’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB.



Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

Johnny Shek, Hong Kong and Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place in Cameron Hospital, Fife, Scotland of Johnny Shek, formerly from Letterkenny and Hong Kong. Deeply missed by his daughters Savanna and Naomi, sister Yau Mui Chan, The Glebe, Letterkenny, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Johnny’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday from 11am with prayers at 12 noon. Interment directly afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Sally Baylon, Co Louth and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Baylon (née Fullerton), Townspark, Ardee, Louth, A92 F9F2 and late of Sleadrin, Buncrana, peacefully but suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by her son Peter, her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Lorraine and Saleine, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Peter, Callum, Keisha, Ciaran and Summer, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 9.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am which can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local charity of your choice.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie