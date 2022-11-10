Search

10 Nov 2022

Inquest into 2012 death of Churchill horse dealer to be heard next week

The inquest into the death of Seamus Doherty, who was found dead in his home in June 2012, is expected to last 'a few days'

Letterkenny courthouse and (inset) the late Seamus Doherty.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An inquest into the death of a Churchill horse dealer in 2012 could take ‘a few days’.

Donegal Coroner Dr Denis McCauley has listed the inquest into the death of Seamus Doherty for next week.

It is indicated that the inquest, which will be heard at Letterkenny courthouse, ‘is expected to last a few days’.

Mr Doherty was aged 67 when he was found dead at his home at Drumacnoo near the village of Churchill at around 1.50am on June 17, 2012.

Initially, it was treated as a sudden death. However, following a post-mortem examination carried out by the State Pathologist Marie Cassidy, it was established that Mr Doherty had died in suspicious circumstances.

A murder investigation was launched and a man was subsequently due to stand trial in connection with the death. However, the murder charge was withdrawn at the Central Criminal Court.

The case was due to be heard by Justice Patrick McCarthy in February 2017, but the State withdrew the charge. The Doherty family said at the time that they were ‘absolutely devastated’ at the development.

In 2018, at a pre-inquest hearing, they learned that the Garda probe into Mr Doherty’s death remained ‘open and live’.

The inquest was due to be held in April, 2020, but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic put it on hold.

The inquest is expected to hear from at least 14 witnesses, including members of An Garda Síochána who attended the scene on the night in question.

News

