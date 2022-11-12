Gallery: Miles of style at Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Gala Ball

The Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards/Annual Gala Ball took place at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday night.
The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans and it was an evening of style and smiles for the award winners in the various fields:
- Business Excellence sponsored by Bank of Ireland
- Sustainable Superstars sponsored by Eirgrid
- Excellence in Marketing, Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by Champions Travel
- Best Community Health & Well Being Initiative – “Helping People Live Healthier Lives” sponsored by Optum
- Letterkenny Retailer of the Year sponsored by Dillons Hotel
- Gnó le Gaeilge /Business Through Irish sponsored by Lionra Leitir Ceanainn
- Best Emerging Business sponsored by AIB
Paul Conaghan, Alana Conaghan, Eoin Watson, Jodi Sharkey, John Watson, Barbara Gallagher, Leonard Watson and Sylvia Watson at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual Gala Ball and Business Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday. PHOTOS: CLIVE WASSON
- Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Donegal Airport
- Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking sponsored by Co-Lab
- Investing in People sponsored by Donegal ETB
- Customer Engagement Award sponsored by FM Services Group
- Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Permanent TSB
- Business Person of the Year sponsored by Donegal County Council
- Hall of Fame Award sponsored by City of Derry Airport