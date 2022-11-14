'People are terrified that they are going to be evicted'

Get help if you are threatened with eviction, says Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District councillor, Gerry McMonagle

He has called for more to be done to make people aware that they will not be evicted.

“People are contacting their representatives throughout the county terrified that they are to be evicted, and it is often vulnerable members of our society.

"On a number of occasions now our offices have had to put people’s minds at rest and assure them that they can’t be evicted due to the eviction ban coming into effect.

“This means that you cannot be evicted until March 31 next year.

Cllr McMonagle claims people are getting eviction warnings and notices and assumes that this means that the eviction ban doesn’t apply to them.

"This is causing significant stress and anxiety for people, particularly as there is such a shortage of accommodation in the county.

“You can be issued a warning or a notice, but you cannot be evicted so long as you aren’t acting anti-socially and pay your rent. More needs to be done to educate people regarding the eviction ban,” he adds.