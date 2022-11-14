Search

14 Nov 2022

'People are terrified that they are going to be evicted'


“More needs to be done to ensure that people know about the eviction ban” - Cllr Gerry McMonagle

People are terrified that they are going to be evicted - – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

Councillor says can’t you be evicted due to the eviction ban coming into effect

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Get help if you are threatened with eviction, says Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District councillor, Gerry McMonagle

He has called for more to be done to make people aware that they will not be evicted.

“People are contacting their representatives throughout the county terrified that they are to be evicted, and it is often vulnerable members of our society.

"On a number of occasions now our offices have had to put people’s minds at rest and assure them that they can’t be evicted due to the eviction ban coming into effect.

“This means that you cannot be evicted until March 31 next year.

Cllr McMonagle claims people are getting eviction warnings and notices and assumes that this means that the eviction ban doesn’t apply to them.

"This is causing significant stress and anxiety for people, particularly as there is such a shortage of accommodation in the county.

“You can be issued a warning or a notice, but you cannot be evicted so long as you aren’t acting anti-socially and pay your rent. More needs to be done to educate people regarding the eviction ban,” he adds.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media