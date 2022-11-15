Publican launched verbal tirade at Gardai during 2.45am raid

A Kerrykeel publican launched a drunken verbal attack towards Gardai, who raided his premises at 2.45am.

Martin Coyle appeared before Letterkenny District court this week charged with six counts of selling intoxicating liquor after hours. He was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a public place and he faced a further charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

Gardai called to the Village Inn in Kerrykeel at 2.45am on June 14, 2021.

When Gardai arrived, the music stopped and people were seen exiting via the rear door.

Coyle, a 45-year-old father-of-two, came out the front door and told Gardai: “F*** off, you useless shower of c****.”

“There was an exchange and he basically told Gardai to clear off and who are you to be telling me what to do,” Sergeant Jim Collins told the court.

Coyle has previous convictions for offences contrary to the licensing laws, Sergeant Collins said.

Solicitor for Coyle, Mr Kieran Dillon, said his client had expressed remorse and had apologised to the Gardai.

“There was a birthday celebration that went on longer than it should have,” Mr Dillon said.

“This was a particular set of circumstances exacerbated by his behaviour.”

Mr Dillon said his client endured difficult with the closure of his business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Coyle, his solicitor said, had suffered a very serious assault in 2012 and the lockdown affected his well-being.

“He acted in a way that he shouldn't have,” Mr Dillon said.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she was concerned by Coyle's previous convictions and also the behaviour on the night.

The matter was adjourned to December 5 for sentencing.