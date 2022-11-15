Search

15 Nov 2022

Malachy Sweeney’s debut novel captures the innocence of childhood adventures

“In this new world of challenges, fun and learning, outside his family circle, Barry soon makes new friends, and together they bring us into that youthful world of magic and discovery.”

Malachy Sweeney

Malachy Sweeney's latest book explores the innocence and adventures of a Donegal childhood

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal writer has just released his debut novel, following two previous books which helped document much about life in Donegal.

Malachy Sweeney’s book Those Precious Years captures life in 1960s Donegal through the eyes of its main character, Barry Byrne.

While Malachy stresses that it is by no means autobiographical, his own upbringing gave him a wealth of experience from which he could draw.

“I suppose it could best be described as historic fiction,” he said. 

“The story is set in 1960s County Donegal and captures the adventures of a boy with an inquiring mind who has nature’s playground on his doorstep, in the countryside by the sea.

“These childhood adventures of Barry Byrne capture a mood of innocence and paint a vivid picture of a way of life that has faded into the past. 

“There are the shortcuts home from school, the adventures at the river and sea, sleighing bellyflapper downhill, seeking the forbidden fruit in that orchard and other escapades with his friends and neighbours.”

Barry’s interaction with other people tells us a lot about his view of the world around him as his life experience develops and grows. 

We join him in the opening chapter as he takes the road to school for the first time; an unwilling scholar who is leaving the haven of home and entering the wider world. Barry is being hurried along by his big sister who plays a big part in his young life. 

Malachy said: “His sister Susan is often there to join the fun or to chide her young brother with a comment or a telling look. 

“In this new world of challenges, fun and learning, outside his family circle, Barry soon makes new friends, and together they bring us into that youthful world of magic and discovery.”

It’s an old adage that you can’t judge a book by its cover. But in this case, the book most definitely lives up to the promises of the wraparound cover picture of Those Precious Years. 

Indeed, it evokes a strong sense of innocence and of place that is almost tangible. The cover  shows a mature, natural forest with a leaf-covered path running through the carpet of wild garlic.

The scene will be particularly familiar to those who visit the beautiful Eastát Mhic Manusa, (Rossylongan Forest) on the outskirts of Donegal Town.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media