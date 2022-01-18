Search

18 Jan 2022

Louth Library Service Event: Sleep - What every parent needs to know

Takes place this Wednesday

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Jan 2022

Sleep - What Every Parent Needs to Know, is an event taking place this Wednesday 19 January at 10:30am, organised by Louth Library Service.

Presenting the event will be, Lucy Wolfe, Ireland's best known Sleep Consultant and bestselling author of The Baby Sleep Solution and All about Baby Sleep.

Lucy is the resident sleep expert on Virgin Media One's Ireland Am weekday show, and has contributed widely on television programmes; a featured expert on RTE's documentary "Awake-The Science of Sleep", can be heard frequently on national radio, writing also monthly for The Independent and various online media sources.

  • An introduction to your child's sleep; what is a sleep problem; who can have one-why does it happen-what can you do
  • Gentle sleep shaping strategies to embrace from birth-6 months
  • Gentle Sleep Learning strategies to implement from 6 months to 6 years
  • Addressing 3 core reasons that routinely dilute parents efforts
  • Decisions to make that improve sleep-where does your baby sleep-who starts the process-using a dummy-when to begin
  • Definitive steps towards positive sleep practices including using my stay and support approach to gently and considerately improve sleep by day and by night
  • Questions and Answer session

To book, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco ie or phone 042 9353190.

News

