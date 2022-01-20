Search

20 Jan 2022

Dundalk’s Councillor Yore secures allocation funds for new defibrillator

L / R Jim Mc Eneaney, Pat Donnelly, Maeve Yore, Tony Price

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore was proud to contribute to a new defibrillator from her allocation funds for Oglaigh Naisiunta na hEireann Ex-Service Personnel.

Councillor Yore attended the National Annual Convention in Dundalk and heard firsthand of all the great work that this organisation does for ex-service personnel locally and nationally.  

She said:

“I think that it is very important that we as a people and a nation help and support those from the Irish Defence Forces who protected and represented us at home and abroad with such distinction and I look forward to working with Jim, Mick, Pat, Tony and all involved in the Michael Mc Neela Branch ONE on future worthwhile projects.”

The Michael Mc Neela Branch wishes to thank Councillor Maeve Yore for her past and continued support to ONE.

