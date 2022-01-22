Search

22 Jan 2022

Louth LEO to host food business course

Louth LEO to host food business course

Reporter:

Jason Newman

22 Jan 2022

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Food Starter programme is aimed at people thinking of starting their own food business or in the early stages of start-up (typically the first 24 months) and includes people who are hoping to progress their food hobby into a full time sustainable business. 

The programme is run in conjunction with Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board (www.bordbia.ie) to help emerging food entrepreneurs bring their idea or product to life. 

It is not aimed at those thinking of opening a café or restaurant or food service (catering).

Louth councillor calls for fast track action on Orthopaedics

Cllr Declan Power's motion calls for fast track first hospital appointments for Orthopaedics

On successful completion of the programme participants should have a sound knowledge of the rudiments of food business start-up and be in a position to go about their start-up in an effective way. 

The programme will allow them to fully understand the legal requirements and consider the costs associated with setting up a food business, allowing them to decide if this is the direction they wish to take.

The aim of the programme is to provide participants with the knowledge of what is involved in setting up a food business. To include:

  • Understanding what is artisan food production
  • Identifying what are the pitfalls associated with starting your own food business
  • Minimum requirements, eg food safety, labelling requirements, insurance, etc.
  • Packaging and branding
  • How to build your pricing model
  • Supports and assistance available
     

Those wishing to book a place can do so here.

Dundalk court: Driving ban for damaging car while evading gardai

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media