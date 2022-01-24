Search

24 Jan 2022

Lisa Smith trial to go ahead

Special Criminal Court

Reporter:

Eoin Reynolds

24 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

The trial of Lisa Smith, a former Defence Forces member accused of membership of Islamic State, will go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application to have the charges against her dismissed.

Following hearings last week in which Ms Smith's lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence to put her on trial, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge, non-jury court, delivered his judgement this morning.

The application was made under the Criminal Justice Act 1999 which prohibits reporting of the evidence heard and arguments made during the hearing. Having delivered the court's judgement Mr Justice Hunt said the trial will open tomorrow.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019. She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

