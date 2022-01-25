Search

25 Jan 2022

Irish Water advise customers supplied by Greenmount PWS of temporary disruption to supply

Alternative Water Supplies in place until 9pm

Irish Water advise customers supplied by Greenmount PWS of temporary disruption to supply

Irish Water advise customers supplied by Greenmount PWS of temporary disruption to supply

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Irish Water and Louth County Council are advising customers supplied by Greenmount Public Water Scheme, that they may experience temporary disruption to supply such as low water pressure and outages, following operational issues at the plant. Works are ongoing to resolve the issue however production capacity and reservoir levels have been reduced. 

Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas. A map of the impacted area is available on the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie. 

Alternative water supplies in the form of intermediate bulk containers (IBC) will continue to be in place at the following locations until 9:00pm this evening. The IBCs may be offsite for short periods if refilling is required during the day;

  • The Church Car Park, Kilsaran     
  • Car Park at the Garda station, Dunleer 

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Customers should follow HSE and government COVID-19 advice in relation to social distancing and mask wearing when collecting water from tankers. 

Bottled water will be provided for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply in adherence with current HSE advice. Irish Water are asking vulnerable customers or those who have concerns to contact their customer care team, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. 

Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water acknowledges the impact this disruption has on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.” 

Updates area available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, on Twitter @IWCare and via their customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media