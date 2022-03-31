The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys league
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
SFAI U15 National Cup Quarter Final: Bellurgan Utd 1 Balbriggan B 0
U17 League: Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 0; Shamrocks 4 Carrick Rovers, 4
U16 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 3 Woodview Celtic 0; Rock Celtic 0 Shamrocks 1; Dromin Juveniles 0 Bay Utd 3
U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd 2 Rockville 1; Ardee Celtic 6 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Quay Celtic 2 St Dominic's 3
U15 Premier: Rock Celtic 2 Shamrocks 0; Dromin Juveniles 5 Ardee Celtic 3
U15 Division 1: Rockville 3 St Dominic's 2; Quay Olympic 2 Woodview Celtic 3; Glenmuir Utd 3 Bay Utd 4
U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 1 Ardee Celtic 1; Dromin Juveniles 2 Woodview Celtic 3; Ardee Utd 3 Rock Celtic 3
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 6 Bay Utd 0; Muirhevnamor 4 Rockville 1; Bellurgan Celtic 1 Shamrocks 6
U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 2 Blayney Academy 0; Rock Celtic 4 Walshestown 2; Shamrocks 6 Quay Olympic 2
U13 Division 1 Bellurgan Utd 3 Rockville 0; Ardee Celtic 1 Bay Celtic 1; Glenmuir Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 1; Dromin Juveniles 5 St Dominic's 2
U12 League Cup Group A: Woodview Celtic Blue 6 Glenmuir Celtic 0; Redeemer Celtic 6 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 0 Walshestown, 6
U12 League Cup Group B: Shamrocks Celtic 4 Woodview Celtic White 1; Quay Olympic 1 Ardee Celtic 6
U12 League Cup Group C: Bay Utd 3 Rock Celtic 5; Blayney Academy White 0 Quay Celtic 5
U12 League Cup Group D: Shamrocks Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 2; Dromin Utd Blue 1 Woodview Celtic 3
DCU U12 League Cup Group E Bay Celtic 2 Muirhevnamor, 0; Bellurgan Utd 6 Dromin Utd White, 0;
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 2 April
U9 Cougars: Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic White, Town Parks 12.15PM; Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U9 Leopards: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U9 Lions: Bay Utd v Muirhevnamor Blue, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U9 Panthers: Bay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 11.45AM
U9 Tigers: Bay Athletic v St Dominic's, Rock Road 11.45AM; Muirhevnamor White v Rock Celtic Red, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U11 Walruses: Ardee Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM
U11 Seals: Dromin Juveniles v Woodview Celtic, Dromin 9.45AM; Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 9.45AM
U11 Otters: Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic Red, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM
U11 Orcas: Walshestown v Bellurgan Bandits, Walshestown 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rock Celtic Stripes, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM
U11 Dolphins: St Dominic's v Bellurgan Cubs, Friary Field 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 9.45AM
U13 Premier: Walshestown v Shamrocks, Walshestown 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Rock Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Rockville v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Glenmuir Utd, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks, Termonfeckin 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Utd, Dromin 11.00AM
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic v Rockville, DKIT 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 12.30PM; Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U17 League: Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks, Termonfeckin 12.45PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Square Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Monastery School 2.15PM;
Sunday 3 April
U8 Terriers: Rock Celtic White v Redeemer Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Glenmuir Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor White v Bellurgan Bandits, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U8 Spaniels: Shamrocks v Woodview Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Quay Olympic, Dromin 1.00PM; Bay Utd v Muirhevnamor Blue, Rock Road 9.45AM
U8 Setters: Bellurgan Blades v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U10 Harriers: Rock Celtic White v Ardee Celtic Red, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Blades, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Blayney Academy v Glenmuir Utd, Beach Hill 9.45AM
U10 Eagles: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Quay Athletic v Bellurgan Bandits, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U10 Kestrels: Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Cubs, Town Parks 11.00AM
U10 Falcons: Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic Red, Dromin 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM
U10 Hawks: Bay Celtic v Shamrocks Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bears v Rock Celtic Stripes, Flynn Park 12.30PM;
U12 League Cup Group A: Woodview Celtic Blue v Walshestown, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rockville, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U12 League Cup Group B: Bellurgan Athletic v Quay Olympic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U12 League Cup Group C: Ardee Utd v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Blayney Academy White, Rock Road 11.00AM
U12 League Cup Group D: Blayney Academy v Shamrocks Utd, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Dromin Utd Blue v Glenmuir Utd, Dromin 11.00AM
U12 League Cup Group E: Ardee Rovers v Dromin Utd White, Town Parks 2.15PM; Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Rock Road 12.30PM
U14 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 12.30PM; Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Redeemer Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor Grass 12.30PM; Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, DKIT 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Rock Celtic, Termonfeckin 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 2.15PM; Dromin Juveniles v Bellurgan Utd, Dromin 2.15PM
U16 Division 1: St Dominic's v Ardee Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.