Dundalk and District Old IRA commemoration to take place on Easter Sunday

Old IRA Easter Sunday commemoration events in Dundalk
The Dundalk and District Old IRA commemoration will take place on Easter Sunday17 April 2022.
Mass will take place for the deceased members at St Patrick's Cathedral Dundalk at 9AM
All are welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.