07 Apr 2022

Funding for playgrounds and play areas in Louth announced

2022 DCEDIY Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Louth County Council is to get €15,852 towards the refurbishment and development of playgrounds and play areas in the county, it was announced today by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

According to details from the Minister's department, the funding is to go towards "Carlingford, Ardee and other playgrounds upgrade" and is through the 2022 DCEDIY Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme.

The purpose of the 2022 DCEDIY Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme is to support refurbishment of play and recreation amenities for children and young people; to include the provision of new equipment, the refurbishment of existing play facilities, with an emphasis on natural play areas.

The projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities.

These projects include:
• Inclusive basket swing seat
• Wheelchair accessible swing
• Sensory Equipment
• Natural Play Areas
• Accessibility/Biodiversity Playground upgrade(s)
• Learn to cycle track
• Inclusive carousel

Launching the Play and Recreation funding, the Minister said:
“Children’s playgrounds and play areas should be places of fun and activity for all children to enjoy, so that every child can experience the joy and excitement that comes with playing outdoors.”

“By ensuring that our playgrounds include play equipment that is accessible and encourages inclusion, we are expanding opportunities for play that will benefit every child. This year, I am delighted that 29 Local Authorities have been successful in their applications to enhance their play facilities so that children of all abilities can express themselves in a safe environment and know that they belong.”

