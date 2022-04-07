People urged to take part in Dundalk 10k run for Rape Crisis Centre North East

Rape Crisis North East are one of two charities selected by Dundalk Institute of Technology to donate the proceeds raised from this year’s 10K run taking place on Wednesday 27th April at 7pm at the DkIT Sports Centre.

Rape Crisis North East manager Grace McArdle will be running the 10k as she does every year.

Grace said: "I am truly excited to take part in DKIT’s 10k run.

"This will be my first non-virtual run since we were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic back in March 2020.

"I have no doubt the atmosphere will be electric.

"Covid-19 has had a huge toll on our organization. It has been a difficult year and looking ahead we can see many challenges arising.

"The cancellation of so many fundraising events during 2020, 2021 and now 2022 has led to an acute funding shortfall for our centre.

"In tandem with this deficit, we have seen an overwhelming surge in the demand for our services.

"We have particularly seen an increase of young people in need of our counselling support along with an increase of referrals from local services, schools, and youth groups."

Rape Crisis North East is the only specialist service available to those who have been traumatised by Rape, Child Sexual Abuse, Sexual Harassment, and Sexual Assault within the entire North East Region of Ireland.

"It is our priority and goal over the next couple of years is to raise enough money to secure our own building that will be suitable to the needs of the service users", Grace continued.

"The premises ideally will be located in Dundalk, as central as possible in a secure, quiet and confidential setting.

"Our organisation is currently expanding in line with demand but we now find ourselves in the position of not having sufficient space for our staff or our clients.

"As a frontline service covering Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and surrounding areas, we are appealing for help to protect the must vulnerable in our society, the survivors of rape and sexual violence, males and females from the age of 12.

"We are asking as many people as possible to participate or donate to Dundalk Institute of Technology’s 10K run and help us secure new premises for survivors of rape and sexual violence.

People wishing to take pare are urged to register at Dundalk10k.com

"There is no doubt it has been a difficult year and we face many challenges ahead. But we got through it with the help of organisations like the Dundalk Institute of Technology", Grace said.

"On behalf of all the team in RCNE, I would like to say the very best of luck and a huge thank you to all those who will be participating in the 10k run on Wednesday 27th April 2022.

"Our sincere thanks to Derek Crilly and his team at DKIT for organising the 10K run and for their continued support to our charity.

"It is because of you and your donations; we are able to keep going. Thank you!"