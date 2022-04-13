Search

14 Apr 2022

Gardai investigate burglary at Dundalk shop

Dundalk Gardai investigate burglary at local shop

Jason Newman

13 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at at Conlon's Food Hall on the Avenue Road on the 6th April 2022 at 5.00am.

It is believed that the suspect gained entry by smashing the front window of the shop.

A sum of cash was taken and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

The business took to Facebook last week appealing to anyone with information to contact Gardai.

Anyone with information  is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

