Gardai investigate burglary at Dundalk shop

Photo Credit: Conlon's Food Hall (Facebook)
Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at at Conlon's Food Hall on the Avenue Road on the 6th April 2022 at 5.00am.
It is believed that the suspect gained entry by smashing the front window of the shop.
A sum of cash was taken and no arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
The business took to Facebook last week appealing to anyone with information to contact Gardai.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.
